JACKSON, Jesse A., On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Jesse Arnold "Skip" Jackson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 70. Jesse was born on March 4, 1950 in Pinehurst, N.C. to the late Reverend J.M. and Deprue Jackson. A golf enthusiast and chess wizard, he was always up for a good game or ready to take a road trip to see his family. He found his greatest joy though in spending time with his many grandchildren. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Cowan; and his brother, Michael Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his sisters, Sarah, Helen, Wanda; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, Leah (Shaun) - Wazeer, Syeed, Najwa; Anya - Maya, Tiaya; Jessica (Willie) - Morea, Willie; Jesse "JD" - Saliah, Jayla, Nilaya; Quannah (Lonnie)- Nathaniel; Deborah - Sherard, Jordan; Mary (Tony) - Brooke, Valerie; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family, friends and classmates. Interment will be private at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.