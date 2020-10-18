EAST, Harold Madison, 73, died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home in Pawleys Island, S.C. He leaves behind his wife, Patricia "Pattie" East of South Carolina; his daughter, Amy Marie Crawford; son-in-law, Troy Crawford; grandson, Joshua Crawford; and granddaughter, Abigail Crawford, all of Richmond, Va.
Harold was born to the late Clifford M. East and Elsie H. East from Roanoke, Va. He attended Huguenot High School in Richmond, Va., as well as Virginia Tech. Subsequently, he joined the U.S. Navy as a computer technician and eventually worked as a successful computer software developer. Harold also had a love of music and was a six-time Virginia State Champion on the dobro. He made six CDs and worked with several bands over the years.
In 2012, Harold and Pattie moved to Heritage Plantation in Pawleys Island, where he loved playing golf with the Weekend Warrior group. Harold was a kind hearted and talented man who will be missed by many.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Remember him at stjude.org
and all4pawssc.org
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.