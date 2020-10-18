Menu
Nancy Dean Gotschalk Nash
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
NASH, Nancy Dean Gotschalk, age 58, passed away peacefully in her home on October 12, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Warren Lee Nash; her two children, Dalton Lee Nash and Shelby Dean Nash; father, Ronald Lee Gotschalk; siblings, Lynn Tarkington (Steve) and Lee Gotschalk (Julie); niece, Emily Sardello; nephews, Zach Gotschalk and Sam Gotschalk; and her beloved animals, Maverick, Roxy and Boltz. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Spear Gotschalk. Nancy was born August 29, 1962, in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from JR Tucker High School in 1980. Following high school, she waterskied at Rollins College, graduating in 1984 with a bachelor's degree and went on to earn her master's degree at Virginia Commonwealth University, being the first graduate of the Forensic Science Program in 1986. After school, Nancy worked as the Marketing Director at Charles River Laboratories for 20-plus years. Nancy was not only a wonderful wife and mother but an amazing, hardworking woman with a contagious personality. She treasured her children, embracing every moment with them. Nancy's love and life will always be remembered. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at 4 p.m. with service beginning at 5 p.m. at The Hollows Golf Club located in Montpelier, Virginia. Donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
The Hollows Golf Club
, Montpelier, Virginia
Oct
22
Service
5:00p.m.
The Hollows Golf Club
, Montpelier, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
My sincere and deepest condolences to all Nancy's family. I had the privilege to work with her at Charles River. Her upbeat and sweet personality. Her positivism, strong ethic and hard work will never be forgotten. You will be missed Nancy. Thank you for your friendship and for trusting me always. Rest in Peace.
Amanda Castro
October 17, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Nancy passing. She volunteered in my classroom when Shelby was in Kindergarten. Nancy was so sweet and friendly and I enjoyed catching up with her at soccer gam es over the years. Sending hugs, love and prayers to the Nash family.
Nancy Young
October 17, 2020
a loved one
October 17, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of Nancy´s passing. Our hearts go out to you and your family.
Russell and Jolene Galloway
October 17, 2020
I met Nancy in second grade where her blonde hair and great smile drew you to her. She was always warm and friendly to everyone. My deepest sympathy to the Nashs and Gotschalks.
Bob Rainer
October 17, 2020
Hugs to all the Gotschalk especially my classmate Lynn. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bill Miller
October 16, 2020
I graduated with Nancy at Tucker. She was a very sweet person. Praying for her family during this time.
Vickie Ingram Crumpton
October 16, 2020
Nancy was an amazing , vibrant person and I will always treasure our memories from high school. I always admired her confidence and willingness to accept all kinds of people into her circle of friends. Warren and Ron and family, I am so very sorry for your loss . She was so special
Lynn Pankey Zuravleff
October 16, 2020
Nancy is more then just a colleague to me, more of a sister- a pink sister- Her upbeat personality(even in hard days) will always be an inspiration to me. I will always carry her amazing spirit in my heart.
Susan Desmond
October 16, 2020