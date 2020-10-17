LOUTHAN, Marilyn Reaves, age 98, passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 21, 1922, and was the daughter of Dr. Charles Richard Reaves and Virginia Seay Reaves. She grew up in Greensboro, N.C., and was a proud North Carolinian all her life. She was a graduate of St Mary's College. In the fall of 1942, she met Lieutenant Frank Garrett Louthan Junior of Richmond, Va.; they were married on February 6, 1943, beginning a 73-year loving marriage and lifelong romance which would define her life. Together they have five children, Frank G. Louthan III (Carey), Marilyn Hill Slabaugh (Ray), Richard Reaves Louthan (deceased) (Noreen), Charles Moultrie Louthan (Kathy) and Robert Page Louthan (Kathy); 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren (to date).
When Frank had to leave in 1944 to serve in the Third Army, then on to Normandy, Marilyn stayed home with their newborn son. They corresponded constantly, his letters written from foxholes. After the war, they began their life together in Richmond, where they lived thereafter.
Her life was one of devotion to her husband, her family, Retreat Hospital, The Virginia Home and her faith. Living firmly with love and faith, she brought light and laughter to all.
She was recognized and given Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women. She was a member of the Boxwood Garden Club. She lived assured that everlasting life would return her to those she loves and her Eternal Father.
The family would like to thank her many caregivers over the past four years.
A private service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220, or to a charity of your choice


Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.