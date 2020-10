CHEWNING, Sheila, 60, of Midlothian, passed away October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Edward Gibson. She is survived by her husband, Rocky; children, Brandon and Tyler; and sisters, Donna and Kathy. She was a very loving wife and mother. Services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.