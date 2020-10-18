WILKINSON, Mrs. Maxine Doyle, previously of Midlothian, Va., passed away in Bristow, Va., on October 5, 2020, at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Margaret Doyle; and her brothers, Doug and Chuck Doyle. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas L. Wilkinson; daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Dave Moreland; granddaughters, Caroline and Shannon and her husband, Will Dorman; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Kelly Wilkinson. Educated at Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University, she taught delinquent and emotionally disturbed children before becoming a real estate agent, successfully selling homes throughout the Richmond Metropolitan area. She was a past member of both the Bon Air Rotary and Huguenot Trail Rotary Clubs. A memorial service will be held at the Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church cemetery at 10590 Doyle Boulevard, McKenny, Va., on October 24, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.