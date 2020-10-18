CARLTON, Mr. Bruce Alexander, Sr., passed away peacefully, at the age of 86, into eternal rest at his son's home on October 15, 2020, in his lifelong hometown, Richmond, Virginia. Bruce is survived by his three sons and their spouses, Bruce A. Carlton Jr., Wayne D. Carlton (Nancy), Dr. Jonathan E. Carlton (Susan); brother, Dr. Russell Carlton (Donna); five grandchildren, Matthew Carlton, Jessica Hallam (James), Daniel Carlton, Sarah Carlton and Alexandra Carlton; and two great-grandchildren, Benedict and Thomas Hallam. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Deane Franklin Carlton; and brother, Bernard M. Carlton. Bruce was born on May 1, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia, to Alec Carlton and Grace Parrish Carlton. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1952 and the University of Richmond in 1955, with a degree in Business and Accounting. He worked for the accounting firm of Ernst & Whinney. He married Deane, his lifelong sweetheart, in 1957. After completing two years of service in the Army at Fort Belvoir, the couple returned to Richmond. Bruce began working for Eskimo Pie as an accountant before taking a position at Reynolds Metals in the tax department, where he served for over 30 years. Bruce and Deane raised their family and became lifelong members of the Ridge Baptist Church family, where Bruce was an active and dedicated member, serving many years as a Sunday School teacher, deacon and pillar. Bruce was known for his kindness and trusting, generous, giving nature. He served on the boards of Entrust FCU, Promise Care Child Development Center and FAST. He most enjoyed and favored being of service to others and often volunteered at various local events. At this time, no services are scheduled. Please visit www.WoodyFuneralHome.com
. Bruce will be inurned next to Deane in the Ridge Church cemetery. It is hoped that at a future date all friends, colleagues and family will gather to celebrate a life well-lived; "Well done, good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of thy lord," - Matthew 25:21. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. The family would like to thank all those who have held Bruce in their thoughts and prayers.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.