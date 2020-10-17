SANDY, Ryan Joseph, 37, of Mechanicsville, departed this life far too soon on October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gayle Sandy. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Kate; and his children, Jayden, Shannon, Kasen, Jasper and Henry; his brothers, Chris and David; his sisters, Joanna and Rebecca Ann; and his extended family, Alton and Dale; and special friends, Scott, Robert, Al and Peck. Ryan left behind family and friends who will miss him dearly. The world has lost one of the kindest, most selfless men they could ever meet. Friend, family or stranger, if you needed him, he would be there. He always put himself second. Ryan adored his children and always made time for them. His son, Jasper, wants you to know that even if he had been working all night, he always found time to play trucks and dinosaurs. The great love of his life was his wife, Kate. All who knew them could see Kate was Ryan and Ryan was Kate and together their love was exceptional. A visitation was held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va., followed by a memorial service that will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020.