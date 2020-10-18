Menu
Cecil Wayne Phelps Sr.
PHELPS, Mr. Cecil Wayne, Sr., 74, departed this life October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Phelps Jr.; his brother, Terry Phelps. Left behind to cherish the memories are his daughter, Wendy Mayhew (Kenny); and granddaughters, Stella and Sydney whom he loved to brag about; brother, Gene Phelps of Lynchburg, Va. Cecil was known best for his big smile, wit, charm and making people laugh. He was a proud owner of his established gutter company of 20-plus years. He was also known by many through the community of his retired company, Ashland Welding. With much sadness and grieving there will not be a service. Psalm 147:3. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
