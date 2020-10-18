CLIFTON, Linda, was born on October 1, 1951, and passed away on October 14, 2020, after a long and well fought battle with dementia. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Dorothy Clifton; as well as her partner of 16 years, Chuck McNamara; and son-in-law, Steve Driver. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Suhr (Bill), Michelle Driver and Susan Oakes (JT); her brother, Buddy Clifton; her grandchildren, Taylor, Alex, Bailly, Billy, Jordan and Foster; the father of her children, Albert Oakes; her lifelong best friend, 'Big' Susan Herrmann; the last love of her life, John Gundersen; and her beloved dog, Karly.



Linda earned her degree in nursing at the age of 46 and showed her daughters that a woman can do anything she wants and that her life is her own. She took great pride in being a nurse and cared for patients in skilled nursing facilities and at VCU in the burn unit, brain and spinal cord injury and finally in psychiatric care.



Linda was beautiful inside and out and so full of energy. She loved her family, animals, dancing, music, the river and keeping up with the host of wonderful friends she collected over a lifetime.



The family would like to thank her Heartland Hospice team, specifically Janice, Lori, Ariane, Cassandra and Heather. We would also like to thank her caregiver Latanya Minor for providing her with loving care and safety in her final days.



She fought her battle with dementia valiantly, with John and her daughters by her side. We hope she will be remembered happy, healthy and dancing.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her honor to Heartland Hospice at 10800 Midlothian Tnpk. #303, N. Chesterfield, Va., VFW Post #6364 at 6502 Dickens Place, Richmond, Va. 23230 or the Richmond SPCA.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Deep Run Park Recreation Center at 9900 Ridgefield Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23233. Lunch will be served. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration will be open house style to keep a safe capacity and there will be open air visiting areas available. Please come and go as you wish. Masks are required.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.