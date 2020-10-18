MASSENGILL, Anne M., (Hott), 83, of Richmond, entered eternal rest October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Hott and Kathleen Sadler; and her brother, Jesse Hott Jr.



Anne retired after 36 years of service from American Filtronia. She was a dedicated member of Walthall Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed dancing with friends, planting flowers, celebrating special occasions with family, shopping and trips to Atlantic City.



Anne leaves to cherish precious memories her son, Howard Brannan Jr.; daughters, Wanda Robertson and Donna Hamill; many grandchildren and her beloved great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Walthall Baptist Church, 14001 Woods Edge Rd., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Rev. George Schutte officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Walthall Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.