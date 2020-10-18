HARRIS, Billie Skinner, 95, of Mechanicsville, beloved mother and loving wife went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Billie was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 55 years, Jesse Skinner Jr.; her parents, Lottie and Hollis Cole; sister, Ann Okamoto; brother, Tom Cole; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Lemons. She is survived by her husband, Wortley Harris; her four children, Linda (Bill) Cumby, Jesse Skinner III (Lynne), Susan (G.L.) Blackburn, Melody Skinner Edwards; her stepsons, Tim (Pam) Harris and David (Gloria) Harris. She was known as Gran Gran to her 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and loved by her family, friends and church family of Shalom Baptist Church. A longtime member of Black Creek Baptist Church and Shalom Baptist Church, she loved singing in the choir and was a member of the Sweet Adelines chorus group. She dearly loved her family, friends and pets. Her early years were spent mothering, sewing, traveling, camping, gardening, canning and singing and her later years were filled with spending time with family, playing cards and listening to her favorite music. She lived a rich and full life and was loved by many. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home. A funeral service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Black Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shalom Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Virginia.