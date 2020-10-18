WOOD, Patricia "Patti" Carolyn Taylor, passed away on October 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with illness. She was preceded in death by her father, McKinney "Mac" Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Wood; her mother, Jan Taylor; her son, Jay (Sarah) of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Madison, Aiden, Colin and Morgan; stepchildren, Shannon Mitchell, Melanie Loflin, Wayne and Michael Wood and their children, Andrew, Devin, Savannah and Jacob Loflin, Matthew Shackel and Zach Mitchell; sisters, Lynn Branagan (Sean) of Syracuse N.Y., Beth Benson of Paris, Tenn.; and brothers, Vic Taylor (Caroline) of Kaysville, Utah and Paul Taylor of North Salt Lake City, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Patti will be remembered as a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother and daughter. She was a generous, helpful and kind person, facing every adversity with grace and dignity. Patti had a 19-year career as a dependable and valued employee at Genworth Financial, Inc. She will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Anne with Capital Caring. Woody Funeral Home is serving the family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.