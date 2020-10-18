Menu
Patricia Carolyn Taylor "Patti" Wood
WOOD, Patricia "Patti" Carolyn Taylor, passed away on October 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with illness. She was preceded in death by her father, McKinney "Mac" Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Wood; her mother, Jan Taylor; her son, Jay (Sarah) of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Madison, Aiden, Colin and Morgan; stepchildren, Shannon Mitchell, Melanie Loflin, Wayne and Michael Wood and their children, Andrew, Devin, Savannah and Jacob Loflin, Matthew Shackel and Zach Mitchell; sisters, Lynn Branagan (Sean) of Syracuse N.Y., Beth Benson of Paris, Tenn.; and brothers, Vic Taylor (Caroline) of Kaysville, Utah and Paul Taylor of North Salt Lake City, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patti will be remembered as a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother and daughter. She was a generous, helpful and kind person, facing every adversity with grace and dignity. Patti had a 19-year career as a dependable and valued employee at Genworth Financial, Inc. She will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Anne with Capital Caring. Woody Funeral Home is serving the family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 18, 2020