MITCHELL, Warren Eugene, Sr., 87, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on October 15, 2020, from complications from dementia and COVID-19.



The Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home located at 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.



Warren was born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 1, 1933. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1952 and continued on to receive a B.A. in History from the University of Richmond in 1957.



He was a member of the first undefeated state championship team in Virginia (1949) while he attended E.C. Glass High School, where he also made the All State Team as a Co-Captain in 1952. At University of Richmond, he held multiple free throw percentage records and made first team All State and the Southern Conference All Tournament team.



In 1964, he coached the Newport News High School team to an undefeated state championship while also reaching District Championships in '62, '63 and '64.



Warren worked most notably as an assistant basketball coach for Davidson College and then as Head Coach for William and Mary. He also enjoyed tennis and spending time with his family.



He acquired Hall of Fame Inductions in both Lynchburg and the University of Richmond for his basketball achievements. Warren is survived by his son, Warren (Mitch) Mitchell Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tammy Mitchell; and grandson, Jackson Mitchell.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.