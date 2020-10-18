STEVENS, Mary "Mitzie" Lank, 83, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord after a long illness on October 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George V.V. Stevens; parents, Frank Westley Lank and Mary McLaughlin Lank; and brother, Richard Lank. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Stevens Oppenheim; grandchildren, Jack and Kelly; sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Lank; nieces, Cyndie Ganc (Bill), Nancy Strzalkowski (Wayne) and Kathy Manuel (Paul); nephews, Richard Lank (Gail) and David Lank (Tracey); and her many cousins. Mitzie graduated from the University of Wilmington, and went on to teach in Wilmington Public Schools for over 20 years before her retirement, working with the children attending Vitam in Norwalk, Connecticut. She moved to Crossridge in Glen Allen, where she enjoyed her friends, playing bridge and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. October 21, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. Use of masks will be required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.