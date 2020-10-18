JONES, Diane Elizabeth, 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., succumbed to her battle with cancer on October 14, 2020. She leaves behind her best friend and husband of 51 years, Brigadier General Bill Jones (USAF, Retired); three children, Mary Richardson of Wilson, N.C., Susan Whorton (Frank) of Alexandria, Va. and Brian Jones of Roanoke, Va.; six grandchildren, Benjamin, Logan and Elaina Whorton, Madeline and Ryan Richardson and Aven Jones; one great-granddaughter, Iris McClain Whorton. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Burger; brother, Paul Burger; and son, Steven Jones. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Diane's father was a mechanical engineer, moving the family several times during her childhood in the wake of the technological revolution of the 1950s. After high school, Diane travelled to Columbine, Colorado to attend nursing school at Loretta Heights College, graduating in 1963 and relocating to Illinois, where she worked as a registered nurse. Before leaving Colorado, however, a chance encounter with Cadet Bill Jones at the Air Force Academy would eventually lead to their marriage after his tour as an F-105 fighter pilot in Vietnam. A military spouse for over 30 years, Diane was passionate about our nation's freedoms and democracy, especially the right to vote, ensuring that she mailed her ballot for the 2020 presidential election when she knew she wouldn't easily be able to walk in person to do so. Diane also advocated for the rights of all people and selflessly gave to the community, especially the Virginia Air National Guard family. Diane leaves a legacy of being a loving mother and grandmother, close friend and generous spirit whose infectious sense of humor and comforting smile will be missed. The family will receive friends October 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, in Richmond, after which a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park to follow. For attendance at the Funeral Mass, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Habitat for Humanity and the American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.