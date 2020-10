HARRIS, LaVerne R., 79, of Charles City, departed this life on October 13, 2020, leaving behind a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery, 7710 Courthouse Rd., Charles City. No viewing will be held.