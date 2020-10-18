RAIKES, Dora Ann Wilmore, 86, of Mechanicsville, born December 19, 1933, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Raikes Jr.; a daughter, Shirley; and a son, David. Ann is survived by two sons, Robert (Carole) and Tommy; two daughters, Janet and Linda (Kes); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She worked for the Hanover school system for over 25 years. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.