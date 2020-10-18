Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sydney Fanshaw Weis
WEIS, Sydney Fanshaw, 76, of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on October 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Sydney was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Epes and Benjamin Franklin Fanshaw, of Norfolk, Va.; and her husband, Richard Ernest Weis of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her three children, Richard Randolph Weis (Shannon) of Richmond, Va., Ann Carter Catlett of Richmond, Va., Michael Wade Weis of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Gaines, Collin, Sydney, Andrew, Braden, Rylen, Sutton and Virginia; and sister, Mary Lou Mason (Shannon "Skip" Mason) of Richmond, Va.

Gammy will always be remembered as an amazing wife and mother for her love of family, her quick wit, her unselfish approach to life, her passion for travel and her endearing friendships. She was the wind beneath our wings.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the near future when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in memory of Sydney Weis. Please join us in showing your support for the doctors and nurses that took such great care of her. Donations can be made by mail to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation at 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230 or via www.bsvaf.org/makeagift designating St. Mary's Hospital. Memorial donations will benefit The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Dearest Family, We are so sorry to Hear of the loss of your dear Mom. Sydney was the greatest gal. May your many memories sustain You in the days ahead. Our love, Chuck and Sharon Hutcheson
Sharon Hutcheson
October 18, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of your mother. She was a lovely lady.
Prayers for you and your family.
Jim & Nita Stepp
Nita Stepp
October 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She was a lovely lady. Prayers for you and your family.
Jim & Nita Stepp
Nita Stepp
October 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I hope your warm memories will help you through this sad time.
John camp
Coworker
October 17, 2020