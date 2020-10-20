Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Laura Beatrice Witherspoon
WITHERSPOON, Laura Beatrice, 87, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. Laura was known for her generous and caring spirit. She was a long-time member of Meadowbrook Country Club, where she excelled on the golf course and on the tennis court. "Bea" was a strong Christian, very involved at the First Church of God in her younger years. Later, she was a frequent visitor of Branch's Baptist Church in Richmond. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert D. Witherspoon; siblings, Betty Baker (Preston) and William Childres (Karen); son, Robert D. Witherspoon II (Cathy); daughters, Virginia W. Layne (Darryl) and Mary E. Allen (Jeffrey); grandsons, Robert D. Witherspoon III and Joseph T. Layne; and granddaughter, Laura L. Layne; and numerous nieces and nephews. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Fannie Childres; sisters, Leatrice Adams and Pauline Coulter; brothers, Carthel Childres, Robert Childres and Cricket Childres. Her graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd. The family will receive visitors at a reception held at Meadowbrook Country Club, 3700 Cogbill Rd., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God, 6517 Walmsley Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23224 or the National Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
Oct
22
2:00p.m.
Meadowbrook Country Club
3700 Cogbill Rd.
Oct
22
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Rd.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 20, 2020