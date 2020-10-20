WITHERSPOON, Laura Beatrice, 87, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. Laura was known for her generous and caring spirit. She was a long-time member of Meadowbrook Country Club, where she excelled on the golf course and on the tennis court. "Bea" was a strong Christian, very involved at the First Church of God in her younger years. Later, she was a frequent visitor of Branch's Baptist Church in Richmond. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert D. Witherspoon; siblings, Betty Baker (Preston) and William Childres (Karen); son, Robert D. Witherspoon II (Cathy); daughters, Virginia W. Layne (Darryl) and Mary E. Allen (Jeffrey); grandsons, Robert D. Witherspoon III and Joseph T. Layne; and granddaughter, Laura L. Layne; and numerous nieces and nephews. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Fannie Childres; sisters, Leatrice Adams and Pauline Coulter; brothers, Carthel Childres, Robert Childres and Cricket Childres. Her graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd. The family will receive visitors at a reception held at Meadowbrook Country Club, 3700 Cogbill Rd., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God, 6517 Walmsley Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23224 or the National Kidney Foundation
, 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.