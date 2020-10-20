WALKER, Carolyn Farley, of Kilmarnock, Va., passed away in Bethesda, Md., on October 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jed Farley and Bernice Farley; and one son, Joshua Aaron Walker. Carolyn was born in Kilmarnock, Va. and lived her life in Lancaster County. Carolyn was the devoted childhood sweetheart and later wife of the late Donnie K. Walker; and the beloved mother of Dr. Andrew Farley Walker (Dr. Angela Ernst Walker) of Lancaster County, Brendan Harding Walker Sr. (Amber Matthews Walker) of Lancaster County and Sarah Joy Walker of Silver Spring, Md. She was the loving grandmother of Brendan Harding Walker Jr. and Mason William Henry Walker. Carolyn is also survived by a sister, Barbara Farley Newlon and family of Irvington; and sister-in-law of Carol Lowery and family of Robley. Carolyn graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BA in History and spent most of her career with the Community Services Board. She later ran the Charterhouse program in Kilmarnock, a psychosocial rehabilitation day program for adults diagnosed with a serious mental illness, from where she retired in April 2018. She was a funny, compassionate, intelligent, selfless woman who with her husband created a warm home for her family where everyone was welcome. In better times, she loved traveling and live music, gardening, reading and her dogs. She spent the last two years courageously fighting complications of a spinal cord injury, and her strength and determination to overcome and recover was truly inspiring. Her love and consideration for her family was evident in everything she did. We are heartbroken that her amazing journey has come to an end, but we are thankful for the love she gave. We hope that the lessons we learned during both the good times and the bad will sustain us for the rest of our lives. A viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda, Md. for their dedication to her care throughout the past year.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.