LEWIS, Sally Christian Jackson, After a short battle with colon cancer, Sally Christian Jackson Lewis, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home in North Chesterfield, Va. She was the devoted wife of the late Rodney James Lewis and together, they shared almost 35 years of marriage. Sally was born in Richmond, Va. She was the oldest child of William McGee Jackson and Dorothy Christian Hutcheson Jackson. She graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Va. and attended Pfeiffer University in North Carolina to earn her teaching degree. She taught children with joy and passion until discovering her next exciting adventure of being a mom. She was a loyal friend, a caring neighbor, an amazing mother and the love of her husband's life. She was compassionate to all living things with a quiet and generous heart that one would feel privileged to know. She enjoyed the simple things that life had to offer like a delicious meal, a visit with friends or a peaceful summer evening at sunset. Most of all, she enjoyed her family who owe her everything and are left with a void in their hearts. She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Lewis Goodwyn (Robert) of Powhatan, Va. and Carrie Christian Lewis of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Kayden Elizabeth Goodwyn and Benjamin Asher Goodwyn; brother, Stuart Jackson and sister-in-law, Mary Jackson of Greenville, S.C.; brother-in-law, Rick Lewis of Wurtsboro, N.Y.; nephews, William (Nina Kate) Jackson and Matt (Lindsay) Jackson; two grandnieces and two grandnephews; and lastly her dearest friend, Pumpkin, who stayed by her side until her final hour. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, at 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home followed by graveside service at 1 p.m. at Amelia Presbyterian Church, 16401 Dunn Road, Amelia Court House, Va. At 3 p.m. those whose hearts she touched are invited for food and beverages at her home at 2009 Denton Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. Please drop by to reminisce, grieve and share the good times. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Richmond SPCA.