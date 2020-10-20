I met Peggy when her grandson Kyle married my daughter Samantha in 2016. She was so warm and welcomed me so sincerely that I immediately felt comfortable with her. She was kind, sweet, unpretentious, and EVERY TIME I saw her she looked like a fashion plate.

. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Peggy.

My sincere condolences to her loved ones.

Shelly Galan Vasquez Friend October 19, 2020