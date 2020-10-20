MACKLIN, Doris Ray, 95, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving grandchildren, James Larry Macklin Jr. and Amy Michelle Macklin Turner; five great-grandchildren between them, Jasmine R. Macklin, Mackinzee V. Macklin, Jesse M. Macklin, Mason K. Turner and Carol B. Turner; a wonderful son-in-law, Johnny Everette; many God loving sisters and brothers; daughter-in-law, Debbie Macklin; grandchildren, Nancy and Jimmy Macklin; and four great-grandchildren by them, Grey, Caleb, Addison and Dekota Macklin. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Harvey Macklin; daughter, Linda R. Everette; son, James Larry Macklin; and her parents, James and Pinky Smith. Our wonderful grandmother was a very pure, gentle, caring and forgiving, God loving soul. She loved with her whole entire heart. Grandmother loved to paint, color, be outside gardening, being with her family and live by the word of God. Until we meet again, rest high on your mountain; we miss you. A gathering of friends and family will take place 6 to 8 p.m. October 21, 2020, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond. A graveside service will follow 1 p.m. October 22, 2020, at Menokin Baptist Church Cemetery, 4459 Menokin Road, in Warsaw, Va. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.