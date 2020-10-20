KALLMAN, Malcolm R., 97, died Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born July 23, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 and a half years, Eleanor Cohn Kallman. He is survived by his son, Ronald and his wife, Louise; his daughter, Ann Kallman Olvey; grandchildren, Lee Kallman and his wife, Faith, Monica Moehring and her husband, Tim, and Amanda Olvey; great-grandchildren, Annalise, Sander and Ethan. Malcolm attended the University of Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. His service included time at Camp Lee, where on a trip into Richmond, he met his future bride, Eleanor Cohn. They were married in July 1945. Malcolm was in the retail business. With Eleanor, they owned and operated Youth Town, a children's clothing store, for over 30 years. Following retirement, he became a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for 19 years, stopping only due to the pandemic. He also became a prolific writer starting with his own life story, including researching family trees and reaching out to many long-lost friends. He also wrote letters emphasizing a common-sense approach to values, which were often published in newspapers and magazines. Malcolm will be fondly remembered by his many extended family members, the St. Mary's volunteers and his Dogwood Terrace friends. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (today), at Beth-El Cemetery. To view the service, a livestream link can be found at blileys.com
. Remembrances can be made to Temple Beth El, The St. Mary's Volunteers or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.