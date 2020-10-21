MELTON, Hazel Jane Childress, 86, went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Lester; son, Randall; and 13 siblings. She is survived by her son, Mark (Heather); grandsons, Chad and Andrew; sister, Rose McLendon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hazel was born to George and Geneva Childress in Rockville, Va. She found joy working in food service for Henrico County Public Schools for 23 years. She was a faithful member of Goodwill Baptist Church for well over 60 years. Her proudest moments were watching her sons and grandsons play sports. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held in Woody's Cochrane Chapel on Friday, October 23, at 2 p.m. with interment following in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.