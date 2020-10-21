WALKER, Hattie V., 77, departed this life October 17, 2020, at Memorial Regional Hospital. She is survived by loving children, sisters, grandchildren and other family and dear friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk through visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Rd., Aylett, Va. She will be laid to rest Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery, 2890 Dunluce Rd., King William, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.