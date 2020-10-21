COMLEY, Roger Ernest, 87, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his brother, Myron; and his parents, Roland and Cornelia. He is survived by his son, Walt Comley and Walt's wife, Camie; daughter, Suzanne Clavet and her husband, Glenn; also, three grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan and Jack. He was loving and attentive to them all. During the 1970s Roger was a well-known fixture of the Richmond business community as manager of the John Marshall Hotel. He then transitioned to an academic career at Virginia Tech and finally the University of Georgia before retirement. After his family, Roger's greatest passions were playing the piano and building architectural models. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg by visiting www.TMCFunding.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.