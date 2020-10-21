KOPLIN, Lelia Claude, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, died September 26, 2020. She was among the first students to attend RPI (now VCU) Art School, where she met her husband, Bruce Michael Koplin. Together, they raised a family and made a happy home where arts and music thrived. Lelia earned a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from VCU, and was active in the Richmond Choral Society, as well as a number of church choirs. She also was a docent at Agecroft Hall, Wilton House and the John Marshall house, and enjoyed sharing their history with many people. She was a talented artist, musician and an avid reader. She is survived by her children, Eric John Koplin, Michael Poyner Koplin and Lara Koplin Ritter; her three grandchildren, Miles, Sunny and Chris; and her brother, Corbell Lee Claude. A family funeral will be planned in the coming weeks. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Virginia Opera In Lelia's name.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.