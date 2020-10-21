SHIFLETT, William "Bill", Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, passed away on October 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Shiflett. He is survived by his son, Bill Shiflett Jr. and his wife, Debbie; two grandsons, Chris Shiflett and his wife, Tricia and Kyle Shiflett; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Austin, Tanner and Bristol. Bill retired from Philip Morris USA after 38 dedicated years. He was an avid bowler, loved yard sales and camping with his family. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 23. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.