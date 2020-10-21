Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rowyn Alysabeth Wood
2008 - 2020
BORN
2008
DIED
2020
WOOD, Rowyn Alysabeth, age 11, of Crozet, Va., had her life tragically taken on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She was born on November 13, 2008, to Stephanie and Maya Wood, in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jim Wood and Robert Owen Rader.

She was a student at Tandem Friends School and an outstanding soccer player for Richmond United. To know Rowyn was to love Rowyn. She was an avid artist, baker and explorer. She loved her family, animals and the ocean. She found fun and the good in everything she did and everyone she met.

She is survived by her mother, Stephanie Wood; her sister, Bailey Wood and boyfriend, William Flanagan; sister, Meghan Martinez and husband, Carlos Martinez and their children, Julianna and Sebastian Martinez; her brother, Tyler Rader and fiancee, Aunisha Catoe and their daughter, Rylee Rader; her best friends, Linus Malone and Kate Conrad; special friends, Kenna McCarthy and Kayleigh Shearer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm, located at 1135 Clan Chisholm Lane, Earlysville, Va. 22936.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in memory of Rowyn at https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/.

Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.