Adelbert Wheeler Baker Jr.
BAKER, Adelbert Wheeler, Jr., 100, of Chesterfield (raised in Surry County), went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Del served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant of 25th infantry during WWII in the Pacific. He retired from DuPont as a machinist. Adelbert was a member of Branch's Baptist Church, Dale Ruritan Club, American Legion and former Chesterfield volunteer firefighter. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Duke (Alvah "Skip"); as well as his loving nieces and their families. Adelbert was preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years, Katherine "Kitty" Toler Baker; mother, Emily Baker Hansen; father, Adelbert Baker Sr.; and sister, Blanche Bates. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Interment will be private for family.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 21, 2020