LEFFERTS, Terris "Teddy" Wayne, Jr., 51, of Dillwyn, Va., passed from this life October 18, 2020. He is survived by his children, Kayla and Cole; mother, Brenda W. Ellis (Tommy); father, Terris W. Lefferts Sr. (Lana); stepbrothers, Donnie and Ronnie Ellis; many other family members, lots of friends; and one very special love, Michelle Sauls. Teddy worked at American Door and Glass for 26 years. He was a good man, always happy. Teddy always had such a zest for life. He was very fun loving, always smiling and ready to have a good time. Teddy was very talented and could do most anything he put his mind to. His two children were the love of his life. He loved going to ball games with his son and doing "girlie" things with his daughter. Teddy's most peaceful days were filled with hunting, fishing, sports and the love he had for his children. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.