WALLACE, Edna M., 93, of Charles City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com