KULP, Garrett "Gary" Hoyt, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, passed away on September 27, 2020, with his nieces, Lisa and Vera, by his side. Gary was born on October 26, 1951, in Richmond, Va., to Isabelle and Garrett Kulp.
Gary lived in Sandston, Va., until his illness. After finishing high school at Highland Springs, he joined the Army National Guard, where he served for six years. He had several jobs following his military service until starting his own company, All Around Construction. There wasn't much he couldn't do as he was a master carpenter just as his father was. He was a past commander of the American Legion Post 242 in Sandston, Va.
Gary had many friends and always had a story to tell, a joke or a smile. He loved to hunt, go fishing or be in his garden when not working. He is survived by his brother, Henry Kulp and wife, Peggy; his nieces, Lisa Colby, Vera Flanders and Tanya Emerson, who in his words were his "guardian angels." He is also survived by his many other nieces and nephews in Florida and New Hampshire.
Gary is now at peace and reunited in heaven with his mother, father; sister, Helen; his Aunt Ree; and good friend, Don Colby.
A special thanks go out to all of Gary's friends (too many to name), the doctors, nurses, other medical professionals who took care of him at Richmond Memorial Hospital, UVM, Charlottesville, Va., Concord Hospital, Concord, N.H., Tufts Medical Center and Lahey Medical Center and CRVNA Hospice Program in Concord, N.H., during his illness. He put up one heck of a fight.
Memorial donations may be made to CRVNA Hospice, Concord, N.H., or to the charity of your choice
. A private Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.