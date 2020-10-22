Mickey you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Through out the years we have shared so many wonderful times together, traveling together, to Myrtle Beach for years. Cruising with us to the Caribbean and Alaska. All our Fridays night get dinners. We loved you and will miss you. It will not be the same without you! Thank you for being the coolest Uncle to Laura and Aaron! Annette, Katrina, Leanna & Christian we love you and will always be here for you.

Donnie and Sheila October 21, 2020