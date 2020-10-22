Menu
Michael "Mickey" Mills
MILLS, Michael "Mickey", 63, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord suddenly on October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Mills; brothers, Buddy Mills and David Mills. He was survived by his loving wife, Susan "Annette" Mills; daughters, Katrina Mills and Leanna Mills; grandson, Christian Mills; his mother, Mrs. Nell Mills; sister, Theresa Watson; and many nieces and nephews. Mickey loved playing Bluegrass music and working in his yard and garden. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 3 p.m. at The Ashland Church of God, 407 Myrtle Street, Ashland, Va. Masks are required.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
The Ashland Church of God
407 Myrtle Street, Ashland, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mickey you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Through out the years we have shared so many wonderful times together, traveling together, to Myrtle Beach for years. Cruising with us to the Caribbean and Alaska. All our Fridays night get dinners. We loved you and will miss you. It will not be the same without you! Thank you for being the coolest Uncle to Laura and Aaron! Annette, Katrina, Leanna & Christian we love you and will always be here for you.
Donnie and Sheila
October 21, 2020