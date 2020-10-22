MILLS, Michael "Mickey", 63, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord suddenly on October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Mills; brothers, Buddy Mills and David Mills. He was survived by his loving wife, Susan "Annette" Mills; daughters, Katrina Mills and Leanna Mills; grandson, Christian Mills; his mother, Mrs. Nell Mills; sister, Theresa Watson; and many nieces and nephews. Mickey loved playing Bluegrass music and working in his yard and garden. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 3 p.m. at The Ashland Church of God, 407 Myrtle Street, Ashland, Va. Masks are required.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.