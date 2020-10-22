Menu
Stephanie Marie Cosby
COSBY, Stephanie Marie, 51, of Richmond, departed this life October 16, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband and son and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in March Funeral Home Chapel, where live streaming will be available. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.
