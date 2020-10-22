RAWLS, Sabrina "Mom Dukes", 65, of Henrico, was called Home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 15, 2020. One of nine children born to the late Wendy and Alvin Rawls; she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Samuels. Sabrina is survived by her children, Willie Samuels and Katrina Samuels-Sanders (David); 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five siblings, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Greensboro, N.C., she later moved to Long Island, N.Y. pursuing a career at Nassau Community College. Upon retirement, Sabrina relocated to Henrico to enjoy the rest of her existence and enjoy life with her grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. with a Homegoing celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.