I met Billy in 1979 at Hanover Learning Center. We were Health & PE teachers; he was a great basketball player and coach. We attended many DCE educational conferences throughout the state. Billy was my mentor. We attended VUU Gold Bowl football games together and enjoyed watching VUU and VSU football games. We carpooled together for more than 10 years. I will always have fond memories of visiting the Moses family and watching their three oldest children grow up to be wonderful young people. My condolences to the Moses family.

Larry W. Marks October 22, 2020