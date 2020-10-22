Menu
William H. "Billy" Moses Sr.
MOSES, William H. "Billy" Sr., 74, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his home. Billy grew up in the heart of Richmond, both in Church Hill and Jackson Ward. He graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School and received his bachelor's degree from Allen University after attending Kittrell Junior College. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was the first person in his family to graduate from both high school and college. He taught Physical Education and Health at Hanover School for Boys, later Hanover Learning Center, for over 30 years. Coaching football was his passion. He was a longtime football coach for Chamberlayne Recreation Association, where he inspired so many young athletes. He was an avid fan, attending numerous games and recitals over the years for his children and other family members. Billy and his wife, Anne, celebrated 45 years of marriage two days before his passing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Mae Bailey; his younger sister, Joann Bailey; his nephew, Eugene L. Moses Jr.; his grandparents, Mary Reed Moses and Henry Samuel Moses; several cousins, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Anne Moses; his four children, Pete, Tally, Reed and Aaron; his nine grandchildren, David, Alease, Robert, Alyssa, Alijah, Kendall, Luna, Zion and Austin; his sister, Sharon Brooks; his brother, Eugene L. Moses Sr. (Lolita); his uncle, Willie Monroe Moses; three devoted nieces, Rylanda Thornton, Uvonda "Bootsie" Brooks and Special Brooks; numerous cousins, one devoted, Willnette Cunningham; many devoted friends from his year of teaching, growing up in Richmond and coaching football. Billy will be remembered for being an outgoing, caring man with a tough streak. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Richmond Chapter of Allen University Alumni Chapter, [email protected]
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA 23230
Ashley Guardado
October 23, 2020
We mourn the passing of Billy Moses. We both worked with Billy at Hanover Learning Center and became great friends. We remember his caring nature , family focus and a sweet jump shot. We pray for peace and comfort for the Moses family during this time of loss.
Eric and Shirley Revis
October 23, 2020
My condolences to the family. RIP Billy.
Willie (Scooter) Winfree
October 23, 2020
Charles Davis
October 23, 2020
Words cannot express how I feel right now. Billy grew up with my family. God bless his family. Billy is at peace & with the Lord. RIP.
Viesta L Washington
October 22, 2020
I met Billy in 1979 at Hanover Learning Center. We were Health & PE teachers; he was a great basketball player and coach. We attended many DCE educational conferences throughout the state. Billy was my mentor. We attended VUU Gold Bowl football games together and enjoyed watching VUU and VSU football games. We carpooled together for more than 10 years. I will always have fond memories of visiting the Moses family and watching their three oldest children grow up to be wonderful young people. My condolences to the Moses family.
Larry W. Marks
October 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Moses family. May God continue to be a blessing to the family through these difficult times.
Larry W. Marks
October 22, 2020
Mrs. Moses I´m very sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. My condolences and Prayers are with you and your family.
Helice Henderson
October 22, 2020
Billy and Anne were the first couple we met when we moved to Richmond 45 years ago. We shared memorable moments and watched little Pete grow up. Richmond was a better place because of Billy and we shall miss him. Rest in Peace.
Bob and Martha Prebish
October 22, 2020
To my co-worker and Fraternity Brother the peace of Christ be with your family doing this time.F.I.E.T.T.S.
Dwight Faniel
October 22, 2020
I learned a lot form "Mo" over the years we worked together at Hanover JCC. Things they don't teach you in college. That knowledge never left me and Billy's kind words and friendship never will either. God bless my buddy and his family.
Richard H Meador
October 21, 2020
I am going to truly miss my old neighborhood buddy and brother. He was always a protector over me growing up and also shared some very inspiring words of encouragement. I will miss my brother, friend and buddy always encouraging me. To the family I pray your strength and know that he will always be in your hearts.
Marcella E Christian
October 21, 2020