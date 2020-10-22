HOWARD HILL, Carri F., of Petersburg, peacefully transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ezekiel Howard and Edith F. Howard. Mrs. Hill is survived by her spouse, Broderick A. Hill Sr.; daughter, Christen Marie Hill; sons, Broderick A. Hill Jr. and Benjamin H. Hill; devoted friends, Celeste Dove, Joyce Neblett-Adams and Dr. Harindrer Dhindsa; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. October 23, 2020, and services will be held noon, October 24, 2020, at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Pastor Bobby Lofton officiating. Services will also be livestreamed on the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page. The interment will be in Dinwiddie Memorial Park. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.