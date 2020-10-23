ABBOTT, Robert I. "Bobby", 83, of White Stone, Virginia, died on October 21, 2020. After retiring as a supervisor from Yorktown Naval Weapons Station, Bobby had a long career as a self-employed waterman. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Luther E. Abbott and Florence Gordon Abbott; and his sister, Charlotte Dunaway. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Dianne Barrack Abbott; his son, Michael Todd Abbott (Beth); his grandson, Jeremy C. Abbott; his brother-in-law, Raymond F. Barrack Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a member of Claybrook Baptist Church, where he served as a teller, sang in the choir and delivered Meals on Wheels for 28 years. He also was a member of the Texaco Baseball Team and he was an avid bowler. Bobby enjoyed basketball and medaled in many Virginia Senior Olympics events. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Darlene Johnson, who has been Bobby's caregiver for over a year. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Memorial contributions may be made to Claybrook Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 15, Weems, Va. 22576 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.