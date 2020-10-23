Menu
Sylvester "Butch" Leeper
LEEPER, Sylvester "Butch", of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on October 10, 2020. His remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home located at 2200 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. Walk-through viewing services will be held on Friday, October 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. followed by a Repast at Hobson Lodge, 800 Prince Hall Drive, starting at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oct
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Oct
24
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m.
Hobson Lodge
800 Prince Hall Drive
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home
October 23, 2020