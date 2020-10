MANNING, Georgette Marie, 69, passed October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Va., with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.