LORD, Kenneth William, The family of Kenneth Lord (October 26, 1949 to June 29, 2020) of Richmond, Virginia, invite you to celebrate his life at a memorial service to be held on October 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital