EZZELLE, Anne Carroll Mustian, 52, of Henrico County, Virginia, passed away in peace and surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Anne Carroll was predeceased by her parents, Carroll Thomas Mustian and Nancye Love Roberson Mustian; her infant sister, Mary Alyce Mustian; and her infant son, Reid Thompson Ezzelle. Anne Carroll is survived by her husband, Brian Thompson Ezzelle; daughter, Elizabeth Love Ezzelle; daughter, Meredith Katherine Ezzelle; son, Alexander Carroll Ezzelle; brother, Wilson Thomas Mustian and his wife, Margaret Bray Mustian; her niece, Ruth Love Mustian; and her beloved Golden Retriever, Sugar. Anne Carroll was born at the original Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., on April 24, 1968. She graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School in 1986, received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Meredith College in 1990 and her master's in Art Education from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1995. Anne Carroll was an elementary school art teacher in Chesterfield County for 29 years. She spent the majority of her career at Reams Road Elementary, where she championed her students and their growing creativity. Anne Carroll was a devoted member of River Road Church, Baptist, where she served as a Deacon and worked on youth programs. Anne Carroll served as a sustainer of the Junior League of Richmond for many years. Anne Carroll was a lover of creativity, live music and all things French. Her family thanks all of her friends and colleagues for their love and support, as well as all of her care providers over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to River Road Church, Baptist, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts or the Richmond SPCA. Anne Carroll's family will hold a visitation at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, a memorial service at River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and a private burial on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park, Henrico, Va. For those wishing to attend Anne Carroll's Memorial Service on Saturday, October 24, at River Road Church, Baptist, please be aware of the limited seating capacity for everyone's health and safety. Those wishing to attend the Memorial Service online may do so through the hyperlink, rrcb.org/ace
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.