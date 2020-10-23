PURDIE, Lee E., was born July 4, 1935, and he accepted his call from Christ to come home on October 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Purdie; mother, Leona Worsley-Purdie Greene; daughter, Monica Richardson; sister, Christabell Evans; and brother, Henry F. Purdie. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa A. Jefferson (Terry); one brother, Raymond L. Purdie (Rose); two sisters, Evelyn C. Lee and Margaret E. Clarke; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and one devoted nephew, Stuart E. Lee. He joined the U.S. Army at the early age of 16, where he served over 20 dedicated years to his country. He secured the rank of E7 (Sargeant First Class), served as an awesome Drill Sargeant, training men and women to serve their country with dignity and pride. During his time in the service, he served in two wars, the Korean and Vietnam War, where he received his purple heart during the Vietnam War. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.