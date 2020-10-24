Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
King Moses Gray
GRAY, King Moses, 91, of Powhatan, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in Powhatan. He is survived by a devoted friend, Delores White; nine nephews, six nieces, numerous great-nephews and nieces and a host of cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Edge Hill/Gray Family Cemetery on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reverend Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr. officiating. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. www.mariangray thomasfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.