GRAY, King Moses, 91, of Powhatan, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in Powhatan. He is survived by a devoted friend, Delores White; nine nephews, six nieces, numerous great-nephews and nieces and a host of cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Edge Hill/Gray Family Cemetery on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reverend Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr. officiating. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. www.mariangray thomasfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.