RICE, Virginia Woody, 83, of Aylett, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Rice; parents, Theodore and Gertrude Woody; brothers, Theodore Woody Jr. and William Woody. Virginia is survived by her children, Ricky Rice (Rose), Linda Cecil (Paul) and Keith Rice (Kaye); grandchildren, Jeremy Rice (Maggie), Matthew Cecil (Stefanie), Scott Rice, Mark Rice (Ariel), Shannon Waters (Kenny), Andrew Cecil and Taylor Colclough (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Delanie, Sydney, Dylan, Penny and Robbie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other devoted family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. with services beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Aylett Chapel of the B.W. White Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Epworth United Methodist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.