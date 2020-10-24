I never physically met Richard, but I know him through my wife, a good friend of Kornelia, who constantly described this wonderful man I just had to meet, and who I would love being around. An "infectiously upbeat outlook on life", "an inspiration to all", "lives around him indelibly brightened by his contagious and uninhibited joy", "a beautiful smile". Now that's a life fully and well-lived. To win the American Legion World Series is a feat worthy of a champion, an experience very few attain, and that undoubtedly forged the man he became. We can all continue on reveling in the memories of such a great guy. God Bless Richard, and all the family and friends that had the honor and great pleasure of living alongside him.



george white Acquaintance October 22, 2020