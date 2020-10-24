Menu
Richard Wayne Ramsey Sr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
RAMSEY, Richard Wayne, Sr., 76, passed away on October 19, 2020, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Richard was known for his infectiously upbeat outlook on life and was an inspiration to all.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Kornelia Cox Blaha; sons, Richard Wayne Ramsey Jr. (Pam), Brandon Rives Ramsey (Julie) and Clinton Todd Ramsey; granddaughter, Taylor Ramsey; and sister, Elaine Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Marks and Richard Henry Ramsey; and two brothers, Clinton and Gary Ramsey.

Richard's lifetime love of sports began when he lettered in football, baseball and basketball while a member of the Petersburg High School class of 1964. He was also on the Colonial Heights Legion Post 284 baseball team, which won the 1961 American Legion World Series in Hastings, Nebraska. Later in life, he was an avid golfer and loved spending time at his house in the Outer Banks. He also enjoyed reading poetry with his granddaughter, Taylor.

Richard will be forever remembered by a vast host of friends whose lives were indelibly brightened by his contagious and uninhibited joy, along with his beautiful smile. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Johnny B ANDERSON Jr
Friend
October 22, 2020
a loved one
October 22, 2020
As a classmate at good old PHS, I always looked up to Richard as an athlete and just an outstanding human being. Our paths didn’t cross too frequently, but it was always a joy to see him. Bless you Richard, and all of those who grieve for you. Syd and Pam Mayes
Syd Mayes
Friend
October 22, 2020
I never physically met Richard, but I know him through my wife, a good friend of Kornelia, who constantly described this wonderful man I just had to meet, and who I would love being around. An "infectiously upbeat outlook on life", "an inspiration to all", "lives around him indelibly brightened by his contagious and uninhibited joy", "a beautiful smile". Now that's a life fully and well-lived. To win the American Legion World Series is a feat worthy of a champion, an experience very few attain, and that undoubtedly forged the man he became. We can all continue on reveling in the memories of such a great guy. God Bless Richard, and all the family and friends that had the honor and great pleasure of living alongside him.
george white
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Margaret H Mullins
October 21, 2020
Richard was always a ray of sunshine in the car dealership. I have known him now for over 20 years. He will be missed.
ami slazyk
Friend
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry to read about your loss. What a wonderful man. Be blessed and treasure your memories. XOX Maggie Z
Friend
October 21, 2020
Ramzi Ramadan
October 21, 2020