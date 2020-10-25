Menu
FOSTER, Jane Sylvia "Mimi", 84, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Lee Sylvia and Lillie Maude Sylvia; siblings, Wayne Sylvia, James Sylvia; and daughter, Susan Atkins. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Edward Foster Jr.; and her children, Beth Kelly (Richard), Jim Foster (Meg), Greg Foster (Lara), Jeff Foster, Page White (Bryan); son-in-law, Sherwood Atkins; brother, Buddy Sylvia (Patsy); 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Before retirement, she worked as an executive administrative assistant at C&P Telephone Company. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The funeral service will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
