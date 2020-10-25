FOSTER, Jane Sylvia "Mimi", 84, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Lee Sylvia and Lillie Maude Sylvia; siblings, Wayne Sylvia, James Sylvia; and daughter, Susan Atkins. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Edward Foster Jr.; and her children, Beth Kelly (Richard), Jim Foster (Meg), Greg Foster (Lara), Jeff Foster, Page White (Bryan); son-in-law, Sherwood Atkins; brother, Buddy Sylvia (Patsy); 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Before retirement, she worked as an executive administrative assistant at C&P Telephone Company. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. The funeral service will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.